PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened along North 8th Street.
Officers said a family was putting groceries away when a black sedan drove by and started shooting.
The victim was sitting in the car and was hit twice.
It's not clear if he was the intended target. The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here