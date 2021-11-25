PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia bakery is keeping a Thanksgiving tradition alive this year by helping families prepare for that big meal. CBS3 was at Cacia’s Bakery Thursday morning as people lined up to have their turkey’s roasted, prepared, and wrapped by owner Sam Cacia.
Cacia told CBS3 they expect to take care of a lot of turkeys, hopefully back to pre-pandemic numbers.
“I think we’ll be back to normal,” he told CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey. “Before COVID, we did 125, so I’m thinking it will be somewhere in that neighborhood. We should be back to normal.”
The turkeys are slow-roasted, placed into people's metal pans, covered and secured so families can have a bird on the table come dinnertime.
The bakery will be open until 7 a.m.
CBS3's Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.