PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rush is on to get those last-minute ingredients for Thanksgiving. Eyewitness News was at the ShopRite on Fox Street in Nicetown on Wednesday afternoon where the store was packed with customers.
Jeff Brown, of Brown’s Super Stores, called it the “Super Bowl of grocery days.” He said supply chain issues were initially a concern, especially because more people are shopping this year.
“We have seen an increase,” Brown said. “We prepared for it and we were a little worried we wouldn’t be able to get everything people need but it turns out we were able to do it. So we’re very well stocked.”
Brown said the supply of turkeys was a concern but they made some adjustments, so they could keep up with the demand while continuing to donate turkeys as they have in years past.