PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 55-year-old woman was shot multiple times in her chest and killed in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, police say. The shooting marks the 500th homicide in Philadelphia in 2021, which ties 1990 for the deadliest year in the city’s history.
The shooting occurred on 7th and Jackson Streets around 4:30 p.m.
The woman was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m., according to officials.
Police have not made any arrests. They're currently searching for a suspect.
