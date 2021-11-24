Mayor Jim Kenney Shifts Blame On Harrisburg Lawmakers As Philadelphia Approaches 500 Homicides: 'They Don't Care How Many People Get Killed'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five-hundred — that’s the sobering number of homicides the city of Philadelphia is closing in on. There have been 499 so far this year, which ties the number of homicides in all of last year.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney and other Philadelphia officials laid the blame on lawmakers in Harrisburg for the city’s troubling gun violence epidemic.

“It’s heartbreaking, heart-wrenching, it’s terrible to have to get up every morning and look at the numbers,” Kenney said.

A crime-weary Kenney expressed his frustration, as the city’s seemingly unstoppable daily gun violence takes a toll.

The mayor, flanked by city leaders and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, didn’t mince words as he took direct aim at state lawmakers. Kenney called on the legislature to step aside, and allow the city to control its own access to guns.

“There are people making money selling these guns, making these guns and the legislature, not the people behind me, don’t care,” Kenney said. “They don’t care how many people get killed.”

“We deserve better, our children deserve better, our communities deserve better,” Outlaw said. “These victims are far more than a number. It’s not about when we reach 200, 300, 500, 600 – these are people. These victims are brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, nieces, nephews, mentees. Team members, classmates – many of them children. And for those whose lives have been tragically cut short, their life has left a void in the hearts of their families. And their absence has left a profound impact on our community.”

In a week where Philadelphia has seen some of the most horrendous murder scenes, including a pregnant woman, shot and killed returning from her baby shower, and a mother gunned down in front of her 4-year-old twins, officials are advocating for stricter gun laws.

Outlaw said despite the bleak homicide rate, the city is making a dent in crime.

“Earlier in the year, we were hovering around a 40% increase in our homicides and we are now closer to 13%,” Outlaw said.

Despite some progress, officials are desperately asking for the violence to stop.

“I’m begging please stop shooting each other, stop killing our community please,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

