PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — State officials will join Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, police commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and District Attorney Larry Krasner, as they address citywide gun violence Wednesday morning. The press conference comes as the city sits at 499 homicides, one away from breaking the record.
The following officials will also be in attendance:
- U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Eastern District of PA
- Matthew Varisco, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
- Chief John Kitzinger, Criminal Investigations, Attorney General’s Office
- Jim Christie, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Violent Crime Branch
- U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans
- State Senator Sharif Street, Crime Prevention Caucus Chair
- State Representative Joanna McClinton
- City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) and other members of City Council
- Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety
The briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
