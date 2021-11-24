PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is getting rid of free meter parking for holiday shoppers. The city says the strategy is counter-productive.
In a statement to CBS3, city leaders said “free parking on Saturdays in December encouraged all-day on-street parking while discouraging the turnover that is needed for customers to find a spot and start shopping.”
The city says it will still work with businesses to ensure shopping is accessible.
CBS3’s Kerri Corrado will have more on this story Wednesday on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 p.m.