BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, and it’s also one of the most dangerous. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for drivers under the influence.

The patrol kicked off at 10 p.m. Wednesday with police officers fanning out to cover one of Bucks County’s most dangerous roads for drunk drivers.

“This is the biggest night out of the year,” customer Eddie Durst said.

On the night before Thanksgiving inside The Buck Hotel, the drinks were flowing and spirits were especially high.

“Last year, we were closed at 5 o’clock,” The Buck Hotel owner Brian Ruhling said.

One year ago, COVID-19 forced most businesses to close, but this year is different.

“Not only are we both fully vaccinated, but this lovely lady — my wife — is my designated driver,” Durst said.

Most came with a plan on how to get home safely, hopeful others do the same.

“If you can’t drive, give your keys to someone else or Uber home,” Kathy Durst said.

It’s a message echoed by those in blue who gathered at the Bensalem Police Department Wednesday night to patrol one of the most dangerous county roads.

“The section that we’ll be patrolling this evening is the most traveled, with the four lanes in the majority of the direction, something where we have high volumes of volumes of traffic as well as DUI and fatal accidents along that stretch,” Richard Vona, the director of law enforcement training for Bucks County, said.

Fifteen officers from 10 different municipalities are working overtime, funded by a federal grant, to help stop a deadly trend.

“Statistically, over the last five years, 47% of all fatal accidents on Thanksgiving are alcohol or impairment related,” Vona said.

It’s their fifth year doing so, determined to make sure everyone makes it to the holiday table safely.

“Not only getting drunk driving off the road but also I think informing people and keeping people from getting behind the wheel impaired,” Vona said.

Most ride-hailing apps, such as Uber and Lyft, are offering holiday deals and discounts and many allow you to prebook. If you see someone driving impaired, call 911.