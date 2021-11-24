GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey community continues to mourn the loss of a teenager known for his caring nature and infectious smile. Seventeen-year-old Christopher Kuhnel was killed in an accident while walking to school last week. On Tuesday night, those closest to his family are sharing an important message on their behalf.

Christopher was a senior at Gloucester High School. His family and friends say he loved to make people laugh.

“God, everyone loved Christopher,” Teresa Underwood, a family friend, said. “No matter where he went, he always made a friend.”

Those words describe 17-year-old Christopher Kuhnel.

The teen was hit by a car while walking to Gloucester High School Friday morning at Somerset Street and Johnson Boulevard. Police say the teen was rushed to a local hospital and died the next day.

“He took the route he took every day,” Underwood said.

Underwood, a family friend, shared some messages from Christopher’s father Chris Kuhnel and his mother Kerry Kuhnel, both of whom weren’t ready to go on camera.

“Kerri wants people to remember to always love each other and make people laugh because Christopher would be that person to anyone he met,” Underwood said. “And from his father Chris, there are no words to describe how caring, loving and just an all-out amazing person our son was.”

As the investigation continues, police say the driver did remain on the scene and tried to help.

Christopher’s family asks for prayers for that driver and the driver’s family too.

“Chris wants everyone to pray for that family as well for what they are going through,” Underwood said. “They have no ill will toward them. They understand things happen.”

Christopher’s parents say they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and have read every message on social media.

Grief counselors are at school to help students through this tough time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.