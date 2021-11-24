CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A nonprofit that delivers meals to Camden shelters is struggling after they say thieves stole catalytic converters from their delivery trucks. Cathedral Kitchen says thieves broke into the fenced parking lot on Federal Street sometime overnight Tuesday.
The trucks are used to deliver meals to shelters, including on Thanksgiving Day.
The charity is now down a delivery van for repairs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Another van is operating at limited capacity due to the incident.
For more information on how to help out the Cathedral Kitchen, click here.
