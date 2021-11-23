Philadelphia Police Department Holds Annual Operation Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is helping those in need this holiday season. The department’s 52nd annual Operation Thanksgiving is underway on Tuesday.

Officers and civilian employees of the department are now busy making deliveries. They’re providing dinner baskets to 315 families across the city.

In addition to turkey and the fixings, each basket contains a note from Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw with well wishes for the season.

“Sometime I’ll get a note in my office, just a note or words of encouragement to let them know that they’re not on their own,” Outlaw said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it. I’m glad to be the signature, but I also need folks to know that it’s not me behind this. This is the hard work of the people in that garage there.

Department employees donated more than $11,000 to cover the cost of the boxes.