PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has marked its 497th homicide of the year. A 32-year-old man died after he was shot in the face on Tuesday night in West Oak Lane.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue.
Police say several shots were fired and a stray bullet went through the steel door of a nearby home.
No one inside the house was injured.
Police have not made any arrests.