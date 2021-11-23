PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this week’s Open For Business, Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill took a look back. With Thanksgiving approaching, Eyewitness News wants to give our viewers a token of appreciation from the small businesses you’ve supported over the past year by nominating them to be featured in our Open For Business segment.

Our viewers have made such a huge difference in the days and the days ahead for these store owners that in honor of Thanksgiving we wanted to say thank you. Thank you for recommending countless small businesses to feature in our Open For Business segment.

It was because of you that these families, entrepreneurs, dreamers, creatives and so many hard-working people in our area were lifted out of just their communities and brought into a light big enough for so many others to appreciate.

For this, we are thankful, thankful for you. And so are they.

Click here to check out CBS3’s Open For Business segments over the past year.