VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen who is accused of killing his daughter and injuring his wife during a violent attack with a baseball bat in Voorhees Township. Investigators say he struck his 22-year-old daughter, Katherine Kelemen, with a bat multiple times, resulting in her death.
Police say he also struck his wife, Sheri Kelemen, with the baseball ball multiple times, leaving her in critical condition.
The incident happened at their home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township on Monday just before 7 a.m.
Investigators believe Gregory Kelemen fled in a silver Toyota Rav4.
Neighbors tell CBS3, Katherine was a senior at Temple University and was set to graduate in May.
