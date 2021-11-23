VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue.

Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kelemen had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities after he allegedly struck his 22-year-old daughter, Katherine Kelemen, with a bat multiple times, resulting in her death. Police say he also struck his wife, Sheri Kelemen, with the baseball ball multiple times, leaving her in critical condition.

Both victims were found by Voorhees Township Police inside their home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road, just before 7 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from the home.

Police say both were suffering from injuries associated with blunt force trauma.

Katherine Kelemen was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Sheri Kelemen is currently listed as critical but stable according to the hospital where she is being treated.

Neighbors tell CBS3, Katherine was a senior at Temple University and was set to graduate in May.