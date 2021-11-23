PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday travel is heating up. Thousands of people are packing up to hit the road or head to the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching. And if you’re driving to your destination you can expect higher gas prices.

Some of the highest gas prices we’ve seen were at a Lukoil station at Ridge Pike and Chemical Road in Conshohocken. A gallon of regular gas is selling for $4.69.

And while this station may be an anomaly, people across our region are paying a lot more at the pump this year compared to last year.

“Definitely on a tighter budget now, or no more road trips or anything in the future,” driver Kerri Thiel said.

People are changing their plans as the price at the pump goes higher and higher.

“It’s usually like $50 now if I want to fill the tank up, around there,” Thiel said.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.40. That’s a dollar more than this time last year.

The higher prices come just as millions prepare for their first Thanksgiving together with family in two years. In spite of the spike, David Howard is driving to the midwest for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I don’t really think twice about it. I don’t drive my car that often but I’m going to Kentucky this weekend for the holidays and I’m driving,” Howard. said.

“Gas prices are not usually a deterrent, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving travel,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Jana Tidwell said.

AAA is projecting more than 53 million Americans to travel this year for Thanksgiving. They say the vast majority of them are traveling by car. They say Thanksgiving travel will likely reach near pre-pandemic levels.

Pennsylvania transportation officials say Thanksgiving will be the busiest travel holiday of the year and they’re urging you to use caution.

“That means there’s going to be a lot greater density on the road and a lot greater need for all of us to stay calm, give distance between vehicles, and just enjoy the ride as best we can,” Pennsylvania Turnpike COO Craig Shuey said.

Turnpike officials predict that the busiest times of travel will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with 3.15 million motorists traveling over the holiday period.

Approximately 625,000 motorists are expected to hit the road on Tuesday; 630,000 on Wednesday; and 450,000 on Thursday.

According to AAA, Pennsylvania’s gas average is $3.59; New Jersey’s is $3.45 a gallon; Delaware’s gas average is $3.34.

Turnpike officials say the busiest times on the roads are Tuesday and Wednesday. They say the lightest travel day is Thanksgiving morning.