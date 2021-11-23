PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper has another National League Most Valuable Player Award to add to his shelf, and now the Phillies star has a new pair of cleats thanks to a Camden youth baseball team.

Eight members of the 2019 North Camden Pirates teamed up with Under Armour to design a special MVP-inspired pair of cleats to celebrate Harper’s magnificent 2021 season for the Phillies.

The cleats pay tribute to Harper, the Phillies and Philadelphia culture. “MV3” is inscribed on one cleat, and the Phillie Phanatic even made the design.

“This was a really sweet surprise and such a cool way to reconnect with the young North Camden athletes. This game can present both struggles and triumphs, which they are all too familiar with,” Harper said. “I’ll think of them every time I wear these cleats — they’re a representation of their hard work. To be the kind of player these kids look up to really means the world to me. I mean it when I say that I play for them. The fact that they thought of me during this moment is truly special.”

In 2019, Harper surprised the North Camden Pirates Youth Baseball Organization with a shopping spree, new cleats and Phillies tickets after the organization had been robbed and its season in jeopardy.

The MVP-inspired cleats were the Pirates’ way of saying thank you to Harper.

“We really wanted to do something extra special for Bryce to show him we appreciate what he’s done for us,” 12-year-old Ryan Skinner said. “He’s such an amazing ballplayer and really deserved the MVP Award.”

Under Armour also gifted the eight North Camden Pirates a pair of UA Harper 6 cleats and UA Harper 6 turf shoes and teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods to donate $10,000 to the North Camden Youth Baseball Organization.