PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Siafa Lewis has been anchoring with CBS3 for just one week, but his roots in the area run deep. He’s no stranger to the region, growing up in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

We took him back to his former high school, on a trip down memory lane.

For Siafa, walking back into his old high school, Camden Catholic, is like coming back home.

He was greeted with a mini pep rally and a lot of familiar faces.

The first face he sees is Monsignor Andrew Martin, who was the principal when Siafa attended.

“It just brought back many memories of such a fine young man that he was then and still is now,” Martin said. “I have fond memories of him, I’m very proud of him for all of his accomplishments.”

Staff and students were beaming with pride seeing a former student return to his beloved high school.

“The school’s very big on family and we always accept our alumni back,” student Giovanna Torchia said. “And it’s really nice to have alumni like you loved your experience here, you want to come back. That’s the great thing about this school.”

The former Camden Catholic High School football player found his way back onto the field, chatting it up with players.

Kate Bieg went to high school with Siafa and told CBS3 why he was such a memorable student.

“His smile. He was kind to everyone,” Bieg said, “which is something you can’t necessarily teach to someone but it’s something that our Camden Catholic students are really well known for. If you pulled somebody off the street and said what is a Camden Catholic student? They would say welcoming.”

A glance through the yearbook shows just how active of a student he was, even his baby picture made it in.

We ultimately found our way into the school’s CCTV studio, something that wasn’t there when Siafa was a student. Questions abound about Siafa’s journalism career from those who aspire to do the same.

“Being dedicated to your work, knowing what it is you’re doing,” Siafa said.

“In fact, I just kidded him just recently that I sort of take credit for his career because even in high school he had that beautiful voice and resonance and I said to him probably early in his high school [career], you want to choose a career where you use your voice,” Martin said.

He’s been using his voice ever since, now resonating from the CBS3 studios back in his hometown.