PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community gathered Monday night to remember the lives lost and those injured after the driver of an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. In the wake of the Wisconsin tragedy, Philadelphia police are reassuring families coming out to the city’s Thanksgiving Day Parade you will be safe.

Police say there are no threats to the parade. They say they are confident in their security plans.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my Thanksgiving,” one woman said.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade is back and the excitement is building up.

“I am really excited for it. It’s my first time,” a woman said.

Last year, the parade was canceled due to the pandemic. Now crews are back in action and prepping for the big day.

A large crowd is expected to line the Parkway and it’s something the performers are looking forward to again.

“I am just so happy that it is back. It definitely brings normalcy and everything to Thanksgiving,” Abigayle Prinder said.

“This is a tradition we have done for the past couple of years,” one woman said.

Police are also addressing concerns that arose after a man drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

Chief Inspector Michael Cram of the police department’s Homeland Security Division reminded residents the city’s parade route and surrounding streets will be closed and you can expect a police presence throughout.

“Our plans are specifically designed to prevent that as best as possible. Not every plan is flawless, we always go in with a plan to hopefully cover every situation that could arise,” Cram said.

For those who may be hesitant about coming, “we will provide a safe environment for you to come down and enjoy the day with your family,” Cram said.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Police are also reminding everyone of the see something, say something motto to keep everyone safe.