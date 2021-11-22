Kindergartners, First Graders At LEAP Academy University Charter School Guaranteed Full Scholarship To Rutgers If Certain Requirements Are Met

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — College was on the minds of some youngsters Monday morning in Camden. More than 800 Camden students, ages 5-18, were inducted into a college scholarship program. Kindergartners and first graders at LEAP Academy University Charter School were guaranteed full scholarships to Rutgers University, courtesy of the Rutgers Alfredo Santiago Endowed Scholarship Program.



The kids must maintain a 3.5 GPA and meet requirements for attendance and behavior in the coming years.

“Rutgers is very interested in making sure that we bring minority kids into our pipeline,” Dr. Gloria Bonilla-Santiago said. “Because we believe that the kids have an opportunity to get the best education that there is, but also because we believe that access and equity for minority children are important in the area of science, technology, engineering, and math.”

The scholarship assistance is also available to older students at the school all the way up to 12th grade.