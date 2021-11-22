PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Monday morning, police say. Police later identified the victim as Jamal Willie Jackson.
The incident happened around midnight on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
Police say Jackson was traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue when a vehicle, possibly a white Honda, hit him and dragged him to the 600 block of East Hilton Street.

Jackson was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver remains at large and the hit-and-run is currently under investigation.