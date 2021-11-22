PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want you to take a good look at this car, wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Kensington.
Police say the driver hit Jamal Jackson early Monday morning at the intersection of E Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Jackson died after getting dragged for one-and-a-half blocks.
Police are looking for a white or light gray Acura TL from the mid-2000s. They say it has damage to the right rear bumper area.
If you have any information call police.