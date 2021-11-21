PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A public viewing will be held Sunday night for Sean Hughes, the Lower Merion High School principal who was killed last weekend while driving his son to a soccer match, at Saint Eleanor Catholic Church in Collegeville, Montgomery County. The viewing goes from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There was a tribute held Saturday at Lower Merion High School for Hughes. It was only open to students and staff, but a live stream played on the district’s website.
A number of people shared memories.
A choir also performed.