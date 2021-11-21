Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.

Overall, it will be a raw day with morning sunshine that gives way to some lake effect clouds in the afternoon.

Those strong northwest winds may also create long fetch snow squalls off Lake Erie leading to reduced visibility and slower travel heading west across the state. Some of these snow squalls could reach the Poconos or western Lehigh Valley.

By Wednesday, the wind will be tapering off and temperatures climb slightly to the upper 40’s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and roads will be dry for travel.

A storm system develops across the Midwest on Wednesday evening and could affect air travel Wednesday night and Thursday morning in places like Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis.

There will be dry travel weather for airports, railways, and roads along the eastern seaboard.

Thanksgiving day will be seasonal and pleasant for southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. We start the holiday under partly to mostly sunny skies with light winds and temperatures climbing to the mid-50’s — perfect for the annual friends and family football game. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening with rain possible late Thursday night.

Friday could be a tough travel day across the region as that Midwest storm arrives here bringing periods of rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

Plan to shop at the malls and local stores on Black Friday? Carry the umbrella and allow extra drive time.

For travelers leaving the area, watch for a mix of snow and rain across western Pennsylvania and possibly accumulating snow in the Poconos and higher elevations of central Pennsylvania.

Skies will be clearing for travel by Saturday and Sunday with chilly temperatures in the 40’s.

Meteorologist Tammie Souza reported this story.