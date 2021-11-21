WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Robbery Of Uber Driver In Philadelphia's Mayfair Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —New surveillance video captures the moment an Uber driver was ambushed by three armed men outside of his home in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Longshore Avenue around 12:15 a.m.
According to police, the driver took matters into his own hands when three armed men approached as he got out of his car. He fired several shots with his gun and stuck two of the men.
One of them later died, while the other was listed in critical condition as of Saturday. Another suspect is on the run.
The shooting is currently under investigation.