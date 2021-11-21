CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources have told CBS3’s Joe Holden the Saturday night shooting that killed a 32-year-old pregnant woman was “domestic in nature.” Those sources identified the victim as Jessica Covington of Palmetto Street.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday outside Covington’s home as the mother-to-be unloaded gifts from her baby shower. Philadelphia police said she was shot in the head and stomach, killing her and her unborn child.

Authorities said multiple gunshot wound targeted her abdomen.

The killing comes as Philadelphia inches toward a new homicide record; as of Sunday, there have been 491 homicides so far in 2021. That’s a 13% increase from 2020.

There have been no arrests in Saturday’s deadly shooting.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.