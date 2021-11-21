PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discusses how to spot dementia in your pets. Some of the signs include confusion, getting lost in familiar places, restlessness, anxiety, less desire to play, among others.
“By the time dogs are 11, one in three dogs will be showing some signs of it,” Erickson said. “By the time they are 16, nearly all dogs will have it. And for cats, it looks as if 50 percent of cats over the age of 15 will be displaying some feline cognitive dysfunction.”
Erickson also talked about what types of food to keep away from your pets during Thanksgiving.
