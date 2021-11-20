2 Men Shot, Another On Run After Attempted Robbery In Mayfair, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and another is on the run after attempting to rob a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section Saturday morning. Police say an Uber driver got out of his car on Longshore Avenue near Sackett Street when three men walked up to him with guns drawn.
They tried to rob him, but police say he pulled out a gun of his own and shot at least two of them.Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 2 People Dead, Others Injured
The third man ran off.READ MORE: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Returns After Virtual Year Due To Pandemic: 'It’s Just An Awesome Mental High'
“The person who was targeted in this robbery was in possession of a valid permit to carry,” Inspector DF Pace said. “He stayed on location, spoke to police, described what happened, and additionally, there were numerous cameras in the area that we were able to access, which confirmed his version of what happened.”
The incident is currently under investigation.MORE NEWS: 2021 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Guide: Race Course, Road Closures And Detours
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here