PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Philadelphia Marathon Weekend! Thousands of athletes from all over the world are getting ready for the 27th annual Philadelphia Marathon.

Some 21,000 runners are registered to take part in this weekend’s races. They started to show up Saturday morning at the Ben Franklin Parkway.

First up this morning is the half marathon, which starts at 7 a.m., and then the 8k kicks off at 11 a.m.

“Running races there’s like this big synergy of everybody coming together,” Francine Neal, who’s running the half marathon, said. “It’s just really exciting. And you run off the momentum of other people and you make friends while you’re running. It’s just an awesome mental high.”

Marathon weekend kicked off Friday afternoon with the Expo at the Convention Center. Runners come from all 50 states, 38 countries, and range in age from 11 to 90 years old. This is the 27th year for the Philadelphia marathon, but it’s the first time in two years the runners will be together.

The races last year were virtual because of the pandemic. The run is Philadelphia’s only full-length marathon and over the course of the last two decades, it has become a top-10 race for runners.

The marathon is also a fundraiser for the American Association for Cancer Research. So far this year, over $380,000 dollars have been raised.

“We as a collective community, we are cancer’s fiercest opponent,” Mitch Stoller, of AACR, said. “Let me say that again, we are cancer’s fiercest opponent. And I mean that because our priority is really to make the lives of cancer patients and their families much better. And we’re going to do that by raising millions of dollars to fund the best research in the world.”

The race started at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Unlike the Broad Street Run from a few weeks ago, they are encouraging people to come out to cheer on the runners.

