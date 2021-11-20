PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, the Eagles announced they’ve signed cornerback Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension through 2024. NFL Network was the first to report the news.
The #Eagles and CB Avonte Maddox agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, sources says. The 2018 4th-round pick has developed into a really nice player. Now under contract thru 2024.
Extensions for Philly in ‘21: Maddox, Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2021
Maddox's contract is worth $22.5 million, including $13.3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
This makes the second Eagles player to get a contract extension in as many days.
On Friday, the Eagles agreed to terms with tight end Dallas Goedert on a four-year, $59 million extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through 2025. Goedert and Maddox have been best friends and roommates since getting drafted by the Eagles in 2018.

Roster Move: Eagles have signed CB Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension through 2024. pic.twitter.com/594OuS5s74
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2021
Maddox, a fourth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, has a career-high 48 total tackles this season, along with two forced fumbles, an interception, and four pass deflections
The Eagles have now locked up four of the five players they drafted in 2018.
In September, the Eagles extended offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and defensive end Josh Sweat to new contracts.