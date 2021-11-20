CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Tom Ignudo
Filed Under:Avonte Maddox, Eagles, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, the Eagles announced they’ve signed cornerback Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension through 2024. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Maddox’s contract is worth $22.5 million, including $13.3 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard Leaves 2 People Dead, Others Injured

This makes the second Eagles player to get a contract extension in as many days.

On Friday, the Eagles agreed to terms with tight end Dallas Goedert on a four-year, $59 million extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through 2025. Goedert and Maddox have been best friends and roommates since getting drafted by the Eagles in 2018.

READ MORE: Person Shot, Killed In Philadelphia's Olney Section

Maddox, a fourth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, has a career-high 48 total tackles this season, along with two forced fumbles, an interception, and four pass deflections

The Eagles have now locked up four of the five players they drafted in 2018.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Returns After Virtual Year Due To Pandemic: 'It’s Just An Awesome Mental High'

In September, the Eagles extended offensive lineman Jordan Mailata and defensive end Josh Sweat to new contracts.