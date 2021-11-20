PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, the Eagles announced they’ve signed cornerback Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension through 2024. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

The #Eagles and CB Avonte Maddox agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, sources says. The 2018 4th-round pick has developed into a really nice player. Now under contract thru 2024.

Extensions for Philly in ‘21: Maddox, Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata.

— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2021