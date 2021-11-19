CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of the young woman who intervened in a racially motivated assault on a SEPTA train is calling her a hero after she was also attacked. CBS3 is learning more about the victims of Wednesday’s assault.

The mother of the 18-year-old woman who intervened told CBS3’s Matt Petrillo she wants her daughter to be called a hero, not a victim; she showed Eyewitness News pictures of her daughter’s injuries.

READ MORE: Operation Warm, Thomas' Breads Donate New Winter Coats To Students At Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School

One of the victim’s families is speaking at 12:30 p.m. to address the assault. Parents and law enforcement have called the attack racially motivated; authorities announced Thursday the four teens in the viral video will face ethnic intimidation charges.

READ MORE: Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

The victim’s sister translated for her mother as she spoke to CBS3, saying she didn’t deserve this abuse for simply doing the right thing.

“She stepped up for strangers she never knew, and this is unprovoked for the attackers,” the mother said. “She didn’t know the attackers, she didn’t know the boys – she stepped up for the boy who has been verbally assaulted, physically assaulted. She said, ‘Stop.'”

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Expands Vaccine Mandate To Include City Employees, Contractors

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo will have more on this developing story today at 4 p.m.