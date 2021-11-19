PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of the young woman who intervened in a racially motivated assault on a SEPTA train is calling her a hero after she was also attacked. CBS3 is learning more about the victims of Wednesday’s assault.

The mother of the 18-year-old woman who intervened told CBS3’s Matt Petrillo she wants her daughter to be called a hero, not a victim; she showed Eyewitness News pictures of her daughter’s injuries.

The mother of the 18-year-old who intervened says she doesn’t want her daughter to be called a victim but rather a hero for intervening. She wants to show this image of her daughter from after the attack, saying she’s in disbelief because her daughter supported #BLM @CBSPhilly https://t.co/lSulXY86J4 pic.twitter.com/J1NPr3ZePm — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 19, 2021

One of the victim’s families is speaking at 12:30 p.m. to address the assault. Parents and law enforcement have called the attack racially motivated; authorities announced Thursday the four teens in the viral video will face ethnic intimidation charges.

So many people from Philly’s Asian American community have gathered at a news conference happening now about the brutal attack of high school students in the subway, which police called an attack based on ethnicity https://t.co/NtmfULB2Na @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DXwWjLe9Xk — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 19, 2021

The victim’s sister translated for her mother as she spoke to CBS3, saying she didn’t deserve this abuse for simply doing the right thing.

“She stepped up for strangers she never knew, and this is unprovoked for the attackers,” the mother said. “She didn’t know the attackers, she didn’t know the boys – she stepped up for the boy who has been verbally assaulted, physically assaulted. She said, ‘Stop.'”

