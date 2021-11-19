DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near the Blue Route due to an accident investigation. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., eventually closing all southbound lanes.
Commuter Alert: All lanes are now CLOSED for that crash on I-95 South near the Blue Route. Also, the Blue Route SB ramp to I-95 SB is closed for this incident as well. Detours are in place! @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/e37R3yeYC2
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 19, 2021
The crash also closed the Blue Route’s southbound ramp to the interstate. There are detours in place.
#CHOPPER3 is live on this commuter alert of an accident investigation on I-95 in #Delco. All SB lanes remain CLOSED near the Blue Route, and also, the Blue Route SB ramp to I-95 South is CLOSED for this incident as well. Detours are in place. @CBSPhilly 📸: @aerialnewsbert pic.twitter.com/haNskdTsGV
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) November 19, 2021