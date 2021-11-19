CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near the Blue Route due to an accident investigation. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., eventually closing all southbound lanes.

The crash also closed the Blue Route’s southbound ramp to the interstate. There are detours in place.

 