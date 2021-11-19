PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with the Philadelphia Marathon race will welcome participants Friday morning before opening the Health and Fitness Expo. Race Director Kathleen Titus will speak at the event ahead of the race’s 27th weekend.
Titus will discuss the marathon's growth, with around 23,500 runners expected to compete in person this year.
The event will also honor running champion Meb Keflezighi and Olympian Aliphine Tuliamuck.
The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Marathon Race Director Kathleen Titus
- When: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
- Time: 11:15 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
