PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young group of girl podcasters are using their voices to start serious conversations, about how to rethink high school, and create environments where all students thrive. The podcast Girl Truth, created in Philadelphia, is climbing the charts and is a big hit in Spain.

“Welcome to ‘Girl Truth: What Lens Are You Looking Through?’ a podcast for girls of color by girls of color,” the intro reads ahead of another podcast episode.

It’s the jazzy music and the iconic afro that makes you want to press play, but it’s the stories and topics that keep you tuned in.

Marmia Day, a podcaster and contributor to Girl Truth is listening to one of her previous episodes about virtual learning and how it amplifies racial disparities.

“The situation that went down with the children’s schooling did not have to happen,” Day told CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey.

Thirty-six episodes later, these young voices have covered numerous topics, from mental health to living on the spectrum to suicide, and even molestation.

The girls use storytelling like in this episode called ‘Snakes:’ “Sam and Maria’s mom had been drinking. When she passed out, Sam slithered into Maria’s bed undetected. It’s what snakes do.”

“This content is for somebody,” Nancy Gilliam, a podcast producer for The Evoluer House, said “To offer something that could potentially heal the world.

Gilliam produces the podcast. She allows the girls to tell their stories unfiltered, like Jennielee Hilario’s recollection of a terrifying time.

“The schools were closing, my parents lost their jobs, and we didn’t see anything more,” she said in the episode. “This was my first hurricane.”

When talking about the podcast with CBS3, Hilario said, “It’s hard, I don’t even know how I didn’t cry in that episode.”

Hilario moved to Philadelphia from Puerto Rico after her family lost everything to Hurricane Maria.

Some can’t help but wonder where this confidence came from. They can find the answer in an iconic afro, belonging to Cheryl Wadlington.

“We did what social services couldn’t do and wouldn’t do for girls of color,” Wadlington, the founder of The Evoluer House, said.

She has designed a program that’s helped more than 2,000 girls graduate high school and head to college like Hilario, who will keep using her voice next year at Temple University.

To keep track of these ladies, just tune into Girl Truth wherever you get your podcasts.