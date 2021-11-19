PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting Thursday night left one man dead in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 63oo block of Castor Avenue.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.
A 31-year-old man and 22-year-old man were also shot.
"The 22-year-old who was shot in the ankle, we found him on the sidewalk," Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. "He said he was working in one of the businesses in the area. He was just outside loading some equipment in the back of a van when he was struck by what he says was a stray bullet."
They are both in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.