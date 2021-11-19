PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal health advisors backed the use of COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Friday. Also, Philadelphia announced Friday every city employee must be vaccinated by mid-January.

Just hours after the FDA expanded the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot eligibility to all adults, the CDC advisory panel also gave the green light. If the director of the CDC gives the go-ahead, people 18 and older who’ve received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine would be allowed to mix and match shots six months after their initial two vaccines.

“I think it’s great news,” Delaware County Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said. “We’ve been watching breakthrough cases of those that have been vaccinated and even waning immunity in our population for 65 and older. We know that a booster is the best strategy.”

Health officials welcome boosters going into the holiday season since there’s been a 35% spike nationwide in new cases in recent weeks and hospitalizations up 6%.

Many of those cases are among vaccinated people who haven’t had boosters.

“Vaccines being the best way for us to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Philadelphia Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Tipton said.

In Philadelphia, a new mandate says all city employees will have to be vaccinated or get an exemption by Jan. 14.

“We have seen the impacts of COVID on our own workforce, we know that from the experience of other municipalities and organizations that mandate works,” Tipton said.

Non-union city employees have until Dec. 1 to be vaccinated. Unions representing police and firefighters have been against vaccine mandates.

Late Friday afternoon, the FOP’s arbitration panel put a hold on the vaccine mandate. The city says it expected this and looks forward to presenting its case in arbitration.