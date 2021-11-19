RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Jennifer Tong’s body was found in the back seat of a car miles from her Marple Township home nearly 30 years ago. The married mother of two’s murder remains a mystery.

Authorities believe she was abducted, but still haunting them 28 years later is, why?

A Toyota Camry sat with its flashers on, parked on the side of Spring Mill Road in Radnor Township. Nobody thought much of it.

June 26, 1993. It was a Saturday in the summer. Those passing by the sedan had little knowledge of what was inside. Early that summer Saturday afternoon, a gruesome discovery was made.

“We have reports of that vehicle in the 7 a.m. hour on South Spring Road,” Radnor Police Det. T.J. Schreiber said. “Nobody just looked inside to see what was in the backseat.”

The cause of death?

“Gunshot wound. She was in the backseat of her own car,” Schreiber said.

She was Jennifer Tong, a 34-year-old mother and local part-time server in King of Prussia.

Her husband co-owned Lee Garden restaurant in Broomall next to what was the old Rickels at Lawrence and Sproul Roads. What could the motive be?

“Revenge, potentially, or maybe against somebody else,” Schreiber said. “Maybe she was taken out as retribution because somebody else did something. Maybe money, maybe money might have a lot to do with it.”

The best information police have comes from an eyewitness who saw as many as four men surrounding Tong’s home off Lawrence Road in Broomall.

That witness, who’s now dead, was getting ready to golf that Saturday morning. It was early, between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Police recounted for CBS3 Mysteries what he saw.

“He sees three younger Asian males — late teens, early 20s — knocking on the front door of the victim’s residence,” Schreiber said. “He then sees a fourth Asian male emerge from the side of the house, the house at the side entry, and appears to wave on the other three were knocking on the door. This was not a random attack. She was abducted from her Marple Township home in Broomall Saturday morning early.”

In 2013, police reopened the investigation.

Her family declined to speak with CBS3 Mysteries.

Police said they’ve since re-interviewed all known connections to the homicide case.

“From the children, who are now adults, the victim’s husband and associates and again and again it remains cold,” Schreiber said. “We think there’s information out there. Well, there’s a small amount of information from people working in those industries, we want to hear about it. The witness of these guys are in their 20s, which will now make them in their 50. We would like to bring closure to the family and we believe there’s more information out there.”

If you have any information, Radnor Township detectives want to hear from you. Their number is 610-688-0500.