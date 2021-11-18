PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is increasing security after 18-year-old Ahmir Jones was shot and killed during a robbery earlier this week near its North Philadelphia campus.

While police are still searching for the gunmen, the new measures Temple is implementing include increasing university police and bike security patrols, working with the Philadelphia Police Department to deploy more directed patrols as well as monitoring social media accounts so the university is aware of any planned activity around campus.

The university says it will also place barriers along Cecil B. Moore and Park Avenue to deter drag racing.

“I’ve lived in Philly my whole life so I’m kind of used to the violence already which is not a great thing to say, you know what I mean?” a student named Kayla said. “But I’m happy that they’re increasing the protection for everybody because I know it’s scary, like when we get the notifications every day, like ‘a shooting on Broad, a shooting on Cecil B,’ it’s kind of crazy. So I’m happy they’re taking those precautions.”

The university says its walking escort program is available for students, faculty and staff — just call 8-WALK from a campus phone or 215-777-WALK for those using their cellphone.