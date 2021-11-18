PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an Ogontz check-cashing store this week that killed 67-year-old Aruna Mittal. Philadelphia police said Thursday night 64-year-old Robert Jiles has been arrested and charged with murder and related offenses.
The shooting happened Tuesday at the Any Checks Cashed store on Old York Road during what authorities call an armed robbery. Mittal ran the business with her husband of 47 years.
CBS3 spoke to Mittal’s oldest son, who said the family is devastated.
“I never saw him cry so much, I never hugged him for that long,” the son said.