DONATE NOWCBS3 Presents Day-Long Telethon For Ronald McDonald House Charities®
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo is all decked out for the holidays now that it is covered in more than 1 million lights. The dazzling display is called LumiNature and it opens to visitors Thursday night.

The holiday light extravaganza features 14 illuminated displays, including one called ‘Tis the Season.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Mother Of Teenage Student Attacked On SEPTA Train Believes Attack Was Racially Motivated 

There’s a larger-than-life jellyfish, a glowing coral reef, and a giant octopus.

Visitors will also be able to walk under 80-foot-tall trees wrapped in sparkling lights, as well as cascading lights meant to mimic meteor showers.

READ MORE: Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon Returns To Work After Conviction

The show runs Wednesday through Sunday until Jan. 9.

Timed tickets are required.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Woman Anea Moore Proves Anything Is Possible After Defying Odds And Earning 2 Degrees As Rhodes Scholar

Click here for details.