PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo is all decked out for the holidays now that it is covered in more than 1 million lights. The dazzling display is called LumiNature and it opens to visitors Thursday night.
The holiday light extravaganza features 14 illuminated displays, including one called 'Tis the Season.
There’s a larger-than-life jellyfish, a glowing coral reef, and a giant octopus.
Visitors will also be able to walk under 80-foot-tall trees wrapped in sparkling lights, as well as cascading lights meant to mimic meteor showers.
The show runs Wednesday through Sunday until Jan. 9.
Timed tickets are required.
