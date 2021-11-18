PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy shot himself once in the stomach in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street inside a home around 9:45 p.m.
The young boy is in stable condition, according to officials. He was transported to Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle.READ MORE: Woman Critically Injured In Winslow Township Shooting, Prosecutor's Office Says
Police Commissioner released a statement Thursday morning on the incident:
READ MORE: 2 Shot In Mantua Neighborhood Thursday Morning, Philadelphia Police Say
“Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire,” Outlaw said. “While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes.”
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Officials Investigating Violent Attack At SEPTA's Erie Station Involving Teenagers
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here