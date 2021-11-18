RMHC TELETHONCBS3 Presents Day-Long Telethon For Ronald McDonald House Charities®
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Philadelphia News, Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy shot himself once in the stomach in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street inside a home around 9:45 p.m.

2-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself In Point Breeze, Philadelphia Police Say

The young boy is in stable condition, according to officials. He was transported to Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle.

READ MORE: Woman Critically Injured In Winslow Township Shooting, Prosecutor's Office Says

Police Commissioner released a statement Thursday morning on the incident:

“Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire,” Outlaw said.  “While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes.”

READ MORE: 2 Shot In Mantua Neighborhood Thursday Morning, Philadelphia Police Say

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Officials Investigating Violent Attack At SEPTA's Erie Station Involving Teenagers

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here