PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting Thursday night left one man dead in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 63oo block of Castor Avenue.
Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.
A 31-year-old man and 22-year-old man were also shot. They are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.