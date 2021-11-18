RMHC TELETHONCBS3 Presents Day-Long Telethon For Ronald McDonald House Charities®
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two male victims are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood, the Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened around 5:30 Thursday morning near Union and Brown Streets.

CBS3 caught video of investigators in the 3800 block of Folsom Street, where one of the victims was found.

Officers responded to Brown and Union Streets after a call about a shooting. Emergency personnel took the victim, an adult male, to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in critical condition.

Officers then found the second victim a block and a half away. He was shot at least once in his back. There is no word on this victim’s age. Police have not offered an update on his condition.

