GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A food handler at a Gloucester Township Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A and worked during the infectious period, officials say. The affected store is at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road.
The worker was on duty Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13. Any customer who was there on those days is being urged to get vaccinated.
“The county health department has been working closely with the patient and the staff at the Starbucks to address the situation,” Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said. “Our highest priority is ensuring everyone involved remains safe and healthy. The patient is not currently working, and close contacts have been identified. We encourage anyone who may believe they were exposed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A by calling the county health department or your primary care physician.”
The Camden County Department of Health is setting up a vaccine clinic for those affected, which will take place Friday and Saturday.