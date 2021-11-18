PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a disturbing, violent assault that was caught on camera. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo spoke exclusively with the mother of one of the victims, who says the attack was racially motivated.

The mother is furious over the attack on her 14-year-old son.

The video shows a Central High School freshman student, of Asian descent, sitting on the Broad Street Line subway heading home from school Wednesday afternoon when two teenagers from another school start attacking him.

That’s when a senior from Central High School, who’s also of Asian descent, tried to intervene, but she is thrown to the floor and kicked.

A source tells CBS3 some of the attackers are from a charter school. A source also says the parent of one of the attackers came forward to police after seeing the video.

Meanwhile, the mother of the freshman student believes the attack was racially motivated. She didn’t want to give her first name and Chinese is her first language, so a friend translated for her.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo asked what’s her message to the attackers.

“We are the city of love, we are not the city of hate and her kid didn’t do anything wrong and her kid didn’t even know the girls,” translator Jack Chao said.

Many Asian-American parents who have children who are students at Central High School met with the principal Thursday morning.

Only CBS3 was outside of the high school for that. Matt Petrillo will have more regarding that meeting on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m.