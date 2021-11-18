MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — History was made in Delaware County Thursday night. The board of health hired its first director for the county’s up-and-coming health department.

Delaware County, meet your new public health director Melissa Lyon.

“Having a health director come on board it’s just a monumental thing,” Delaware County Councilmember Monica Taylor said.

The Delaware County Board of Health approved the position Thursday night.

Lyon will now lead the biggest county in the state, which just recently created its own health department.

During the pandemic, Delaware County didn’t have one and relied solely on direction from Chester County to help Delaware County leaders navigate the unprecedented times.

“We are so grateful to Chester County because they provided us the health support we needed throughout the pandemic,” Taylor said. “We have our own special needs and we want to make sure that we are providing our residents with the support they need and the public health support that they deserve.”

Lyon has a strong background in government and public health, bringing 20 years of experience to the table. She’s making her way across the state to Delaware County from Erie County, where she served as the public health director.

“She is a professional, she has been doing this for so long. She understands the health issues that we are facing here in Delaware County,” Taylor said.

The health department will open in January and the new director will start then too.