PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over aging infrastructure in regards to the death of a 28-year-old South Philadelphia man in a 2019 natural gas explosion. The City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Gas Works and two contractors are named in the lawsuit filed by the family of Brian Diu.

Nearly two years after the explosion, all that is left is an empty lot on the 1400 block of South 8th Street. Five homes were leveled and two people were killed in the explosion on Dec. 19, 2019.

The family of Diu filed the wrongful death lawsuit. They claim the City of Philadelphia was negligent, adding the pipe that exploded was a ticking time bomb.

After the explosion, Philadelphia Gas Works confirmed the gas main was 92 years old.

The lawsuit claims the city and PGW knew the pipes along 8th Street were corroding and still did nothing to fix the problem.

“The wrongful death, negligence, and survivors action asserts that PGW must be held accountable for failing to replace the “ticking time bomb” network of disintegrating century-old iron pipes like the one that cracked then detonated, killing Mr. Diu, a retail customer service representative, as he slept in the family’s house,” a statement from the family’s lawyer said.

The other man killed in the explosion was 65-year-old Rudy Kambong. His lawyer also says they plan to file their lawsuit within the next week.

