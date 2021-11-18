PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly five-vehicle crash on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge late last year was sentenced to eight years in prison, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday. Brandon Moore, 24, was sentenced by a New Jersey judge.

Prosecutors said Moore and 29-year-old Jonathan Ramos were both driving more than 100 miles per hour when they caused a five-car crash on the bridge just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020.

One car reportedly clipped the other, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it struck another car and killed the driver of that car. Five other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Prosecutors identified the driver who was killed as 35-year-old Gerardo Martinez, of Camden.

According to prosecutors, Ramos and Moore began to speed after exiting the toll booth heading west toward the bridge when Moore, driving a 2018 Dodge Charge, hit Ramos’ 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The collision sent Ramos’ vehicle into another lane and led to the fatal accident with Martinez.

“This tragic case underscores the truth of the old adage, ‘speed kills.’ The victim, Mr. Martinez, was killed just days after Christmas last year, and another holiday season is upon us,” Coffina said. “We urge everyone to keep their cool behind the wheel, and to pause and consider the possible consequences when operating a vehicle while experiencing road rage, or while impaired, distracted, or simply speeding. The risk of depriving your or another person’s family of their loved one, forever, due to an avoidable crash simply is not worth it.”

Prosecutors said the investigation found Moore’s top speed topped out at 112 mph while Ramos was driving at 106 mph at one point. The speed limit on the Tacony-Palmyra bridge is 45 mph. Ramos, authorities said, left the scene of the crash.

Ramos was sentenced to six years in prison last month.