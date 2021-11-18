PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in deadly shooting at a Ogontz check-cashing store this week that killed 67-year-old Aruna Mittal. Philadelphia police said a male suspect is in custody but not formally charged yet.
The shooting happened Tuesday at the Checks Cashed store on Old York Road during what authorities call an armed robbery. Mittal ran the business with her husband of 47 years.
CBS3 spoke to Mittal's oldest son, who said the family is devastated.
"I never saw him cry so much, I never hugged him for that long," the son said.
Philadelphia police will release more information once the suspect is formally charged.