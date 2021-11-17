CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A person was shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at 51st and Market Streets.

There’s caution tape placed around the barbershop Major League Cuts.

READ MORE: Councilmember Bobby Henon Resigns From 4 City Council Committees After Conviction In Corruption, Bribery Trial

The victim was rushed to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition at this time.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: SEPTA Plans To Upgrade 2 Trolley Stations With Money From Grant, Infrastructure Bill

Eyewitness News is working to get more information on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: CBS News Investigation Provokes Change To Federal Vehicle Safety Laws Protecting Children In The Backseat

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here