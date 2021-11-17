PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person was shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at 51st and Market Streets.
There's caution tape placed around the barbershop Major League Cuts.
The victim was rushed to the hospital. There's no word on their condition at this time.
Eyewitness News is working to get more information on this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here